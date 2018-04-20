

CTV Ottawa





A small Pomeranian-Yorkie dog named Noah is being hailed a hero after helping to save his owner’s life.

Jane Lavergne has a lung disease and uses an oxygen machine to breathe. Last Friday, Lavergne was having more trouble than usual with her breathing, so she decided to sleep downstairs on the couch where she could be elevated.

Early Saturday morning she got up to grab water when she started to faint.

Lavergne collapsed – she wasn’t getting any air. She was unable to call for help.

Her 11-year-old dog noticed something was not right and started barking, running up and down the stairs to alert Lavergne’ s husband.

It woke up Ken Lavergne, who came downstairs to find his wife crouched over on the couch.

He called 911.

“The ambulance driver said a couple more minute she wouldn’t have made it,” Mr. Lavergne said.

“By the time I got to the hospital she was on life support.”

The couple says Noah rarely barks, but knew something was wrong that day.

“We knew he was smart from the beginning but I didn’t know he was intuitive,” Mrs. Lavergne said.

Noah does not have any training, but this is not the first time he has alerted his owners that something was wrong.

Mrs. Lavergne is also diabetic. Several weeks ago she had dangerously low blood pressure and Noah started barking running to get Mr. Lavergne that time as well.

Now the four-legged family member is being credited for saving his owner’s life for a second time.