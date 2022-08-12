Police step up enforcement after 73 people charged with impaired driving in Ottawa last month

Ottawa police say officers will be conducting impaired driving enforcement on roads across the capital this weekend, after new statistics show dozens of drivers are driving while impaired this summer.

Ottawa police charged 73 drivers with impaired driving in July. Of those, 50 people faced charges for impaired by alcohol, while 11 were charged with impaired by drug driving offences and 11 were charged with refusing to comply with a demand from officers.

Another 13 motorists received a three-day licence suspension for being in the warn range. According to the Ontario government, drivers who register a blood-alcohol concentration in the warn range of .05 to .08 receive an immediate driver's licence suspension at the roadside for three days for a first offence.

"We will be out this weekend conducting enforcement – drive sober," police said on Twitter.