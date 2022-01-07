Four people are facing charges after Ottawa police seized a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Ottawa's south end.

Officers stopped a vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act on Hunt Club Road on Wednesday evening.

Police say as the officer was conducting the stop, he smelled cannabis and searched the vehicle, per the Cannabis Control Act.

"A loaded handgun was located in the vehicle and the driver and three passengers were arrested without incident," police said.

Police say as a result of the follow-up investigation by the Guns and Gangs Unit, all four people were charged with firearm related offences.