5 Outaouais siblings to share $5 million lottery jackpot

Five siblings in western Quebec are starting the month on a high note after winning a $5 million lottery jackpot.

Francine, Jean-Marc, Monique, Rachel and Yves Desmarais were announced as the winners of the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot for the April 24 draw.

The family received their winnings during a press conference at the Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau on Wednesday.

"It's the second time the Classic Jackpot has been awarded in Québec this year," Loto Quebec said in a news release.

Loto Quebec says the youngest sibling, Jean-Marc, created the family lottery group about 20 years ago. The day after the draw, he saw the on the news that the winning ticket had been sold in Gatineau.

The winning numbers were 10, 16, 18, 22, 39, 46, with bonus number 19. The $5 million jackpot requires getting six out of six numbers.

"Can you check this? I know I won and it's not just $1," Jean-Marc told the retailer who checked his ticket.

He then called his brothers and sisters and gathered at Francine's to celebrate their win.

Three of the five siblings, including Jean-Marc, plan to move. He says he plans to relocate to an apartment and leave his current house to his son.

Jean-Marc says he will continue working.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Galeries de Hull lottery kiosk in Gatineau, Que. The retailer will receive a one per cent commission of $50,000.

The odds of winning all six numbers is one in 13,983,816.