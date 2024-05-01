April in Ottawa wetter than average: Environment Canada

Data from Environment and Climate Change Canada show temperatures in Ottawa in April were around the monthly average, but it was wetter and snowier than usual.

The monthly mean temperature in Ottawa last month was 6.7 C, just 0.4 C above the normal mean for the month. This follows three months in a row of above-average temperatures. January, February and March each came in at around 4 degrees warmer than normal.

April was wetter than average, however, with 108 millimetres of combined precipitation for the month, well above the average of 74 mm we typically see.

Those spring showers are bringing the May flowers, with many tulips already blooming.

The total precipitation includes 94.2 mm of rain and 19.6 centimetres of snow. Ottawa saw around 8 cm more snow than average last month.

"In Ottawa, 28 crashes were reported on the 5th where 18 cm of snow was recorded," Environment and Climate Change Canada said in its monthly summary.

May outlook

Environment and Climate Change Canada is expecting higher than average temperatures this month.

"Long range guidance suggests continued warmer than normal conditions most likely from the Great Lakes into northeastern, central and eastern Ontario. The magnitude may be greatest in southern portions of northeastern Ontario and over the lakes themselves," the weather agency says.

"Guidance for precipitation suggests only weak and variable anomalies."