Police seize flavoured vaping products from convenience store in Gatineau, Que.

A convenience store in Gatineau, Que. received tickets under the Tobacco Control Act after police seized flavoured e-cigarettes and vaping products at the store this week.

Police say officers carried out a search at a convenience store on Labrosse Boulevard on Wednesday after receiving a tip from the public about the sale of tobacco and vaping products to minors.

Police seized 143 flavoured e-cigarettes, 48 flavoured liquid refills for vapes, 25 sachets of flavoured nicotine films for vaping devices and accessories facilitating the sale of illegal products. Police say five prohibited knives were also seized.

The business owner will receive tickets under the Tobacco Control Act, and police say additional charges may be filed.

In October, Quebec banned the sale of flavoured vape products, other than tobacco flavour, in stores. The regulations also limit the maximum nicotine concentration in vaping products.