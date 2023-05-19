Police seize fentanyl and other drugs from Ottawa home

Ontario Provincial Police say officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and other illicit drugs from a home on Somerset Street West in Ottawa. (Ontario Provincial Police/release) Ontario Provincial Police say officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and other illicit drugs from a home on Somerset Street West in Ottawa. (Ontario Provincial Police/release)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques

They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.

opinion

opinion | The Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan, remain divisive as ever

It’s safe to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have had a week of the highest highs and lowest lows. From court battles, to a glittering awards ceremony, to a 'near-catastrophic' car chase, the Duke and Duchess have been through the mill – and then some., writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina