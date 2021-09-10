Advertisement
Police seek Walkley Road robbery suspect
Published Friday, September 10, 2021 12:21PM EDT
Ottawa police say this man robbed a convenience store on Walkley Road on Aug. 30. (Ottawa police handout)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store on Walkley Road late last month.
Police say the man entered the store just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 30 and demanded money from the clerk. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man was unarmed and no one was injured.
The man is described as white in his early 20s, about six feet tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.