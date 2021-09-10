OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store on Walkley Road late last month.

Police say the man entered the store just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 30 and demanded money from the clerk. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was unarmed and no one was injured.

The man is described as white in his early 20s, about six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.