Police see increase in break-ins at properties backing onto greenspaces in Ottawa

The Ottawa Police Service believes organized crime groups are responsible for an increase in residential break-ins at properties backing on to greenspaces across the city in recent weeks.

Police say they received reports of break and enters at homes that are accessible from the rear of the property via forested areas, trails and golf courses. The thieves have been targeting high-end jewelry and cash.

"They mainly enter through second-floor windows or doors using a collapsible ladder that they bring themselves or use the homeowner’s ladder," police said in a media release. "They have also used patio furniture to gain access to the second floor."

"This method of entry is all to avoid detection of main floor cameras that many homes have namely, doorbell cameras or perimeter cameras that are pointed toward the ground levels."

Police say investigators in the Break and Enter Unit have typically seen at least two suspects involved in the break-ins, all wearing dark clothing and carrying backpacks.

"It is believed that they will have parked their vehicles, in some cases, more than a kilometre away then walk to get to their target residence," police said. "They tend to use stolen or rental vehicles."

The break-ins have occurred during daytime and nighttime hours.

"We also recommend that people with jewelry and/or currency use safety deposit boxes, or a very secure safe that cannot be removed from the home," police said in a media release.

"Please be mindful of leaving second floor windows and doors opened or unlocked. Finally, the repositioning or addition of second floor security cameras and backyard cameras is also recommended."

Police would only say the break-ins have been reported across the city in recent weeks.