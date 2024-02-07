Police searching for missing Gatineau 15-year-old boy

Gatineau police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen one week ago.

Police say Damien Scantlebury went missing on the morning of Jan. 30 as he was taking the bus to École de la Cité, in the Plateau district of Gatineau.

A news release says he could have been travelling on a Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) bus and might be in Ottawa.

His family and police have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Scantlebury is described as a 15-year-old white male who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a pale blue coat, a black cap with a NY logo and a red visor.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Damien Scantlebury is invited to contact the SPVG at 819 246-0222. 📞

