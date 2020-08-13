OTTAWA -- Two Ottawa men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of David Tobin in Clarence-Rockland.

Ontario Provincial Police say 20-year-old Hassan Dahis and 19-year-old Mohammed Moussa were arrested on Wednesday.

It comes a week after Ottawa Police assisted with the execution of search warrants at four residences in the capital on August 5.

Dahis and Moussa also face attempted murder charges.

42-year-old Tobin was found dead at a home on Rockland's Lemay Circle on July 23.

A 41-year-old man was sent to hospital with what O.P.P. say are life-altering injuries.