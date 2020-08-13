Advertisement
Two Ottawa men charged in Rockland homicide investigation
Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 6:59AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police investigate a homicide at a home on Lemay Circle in Rockland, Ont. July 24, 2020. (Jeremie Charron / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Two Ottawa men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of David Tobin in Clarence-Rockland.
Ontario Provincial Police say 20-year-old Hassan Dahis and 19-year-old Mohammed Moussa were arrested on Wednesday.
It comes a week after Ottawa Police assisted with the execution of search warrants at four residences in the capital on August 5.
Dahis and Moussa also face attempted murder charges.
42-year-old Tobin was found dead at a home on Rockland's Lemay Circle on July 23.
A 41-year-old man was sent to hospital with what O.P.P. say are life-altering injuries.