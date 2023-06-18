Police investigating the death of an infant in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Police in Hawkesbury, Ont. are investigating the death of an infant this weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a home in Hawkesbury at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday for an infant in medical distress, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The infant was transported to hospital by ambulance. Police say the infant was pronounced deceased a short-term later.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted this week in Ottawa.

Police say the Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario.

"The investigation is in the early stages and no further details can be released at this time," the OPP said in a statement.