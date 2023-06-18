Police investigating the death of an infant in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Police in Hawkesbury, Ont. are investigating the death of an infant this weekend.
Emergency crews responded to a home in Hawkesbury at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday for an infant in medical distress, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
The infant was transported to hospital by ambulance. Police say the infant was pronounced deceased a short-term later.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted this week in Ottawa.
Police say the Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario.
"The investigation is in the early stages and no further details can be released at this time," the OPP said in a statement.
Here's how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges
On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the "norms" of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he took office, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions.
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
Loneliness, insomnia associated with frequent use of AI systems at work: study
Employees who regularly use artificial intelligence systems have a higher chance of experiencing loneliness, which can result in insomnia, according to a new study.
Conservatives have to moderate to win the next election, O'Toole says in exit interview
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole maintains the party will have to moderate if it wants to win a majority government in the next general election, and he 'disagrees' with his caucus colleagues who say otherwise.
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school support staff returning to jobs after accepting tentative deal
About 1,800 striking educational support workers in the Halifax area have voted in favour of a deal with the province and are heading back to their jobs on Monday.
-
'It's been really dehumanizing': Calls grow for leadership review of Blaine Higgs after Policy 713 changes
From musings about an early provincial election to calls for a leadership review, Policy 713 changes have prompted turbulence in New Brunswick politics.
-
Community affected by Tantallon, N.S., wildfire calls for long-term solutions
Many of the communities that had to leave their homes in the Tantallon-area wildfire only had one way in and out of their subdivision. Now, the community of Westwood Hills is pressuring the city to fast-track more exits.
Toronto
-
Smoky conditions return to Toronto as Environment Canada warns of air pollution due to wildfires
Individuals living in Toronto and other regions of southern Ontario are being warned of smoky conditions due to wildfires in the area.
-
Most of Ontario remains under fire bans with 3 times as many wildfires reported in 2023
Most of Ontario remains under a provincial fire ban, with three times as many wildfires reported in 2023 compared to the same time period last year.
-
Journalism programs adapting to the changing news industry amid layoffs, pressures
Journalism schools across Ontario say they are adapting their programs to better reflect changes in the industry, teaching students how to become storytellers not just in traditional newsrooms, but in other fields as well.
Montreal
-
Bus driver scolds South Shore student for speaking English in exchange caught on camera
A South Shore family is fuming after a bus driver told a 12-year-old student to speak French and said she was disrespectful by speaking English. It happened Friday when the driver was taking several children, who are neurodiverse, to school.
-
Arrests after teenage boy reportedly forced into trunk, found unharmed in garage: SPVM
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating what appears to be the abduction of teenage boy in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough early Sunday morning. While police initially described the victim as a man, an SPVM spokesperson later confirmed he was a teenage boy.
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Muskoka Lakes Township
OPP in Muskoka Lakes Township say a motorcyclist has died following a crash on Saturday.
London
-
'I owed him drug money': Man allegedly breaks into London, Ont. apartment, shoots off fireworks
A wild scene played out in an eleventh floor apartment in northeast London where a man said he had fireworks shot at him. The London Police Service said they were called to 'a disturbance' at 114 Arbour Glen Cres. just before noon on Sunday.
-
Late night collision sends multiple people to hospital
A late night collision in east London, Ont. involving multiple vehicles sent several people to hospital Saturday night, with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.
-
'One day at a time’: London, Ont. high school teacher battling brain tumor
Mallory Chamberlain has a massive support team helping her through her brain tumor diagnosis. The 27-year-old Port Stanley, Ont. resident, who teaches at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School in London, is six months into her fight against brain cancer.
Winnipeg
-
-
Mayor of western Manitoba community says outpouring of support appreciated
The streets of this western Manitoba city were quiet Saturday as residents awaited confirmation on whether they knew any of the 15 killed or 10 injured in a horrific highway collision this week.
-
Winnipeg police investigating three separate Saturday stabbings
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate stabbings in the city on Saturday
Kitchener
-
Careless smoking believed to be cause of Cambridge fire
Careless smoking is believed to be the cause of a fire in Cambridge on Saturday.
-
Police cruisers hit by alleged impaired driver
A 39-year-old alleged impaired driver is facing several charges after hitting multiple Waterloo Regional Service Police (WRPS) cruisers just after midnight on Sunday.
-
WRPS arrest suspicious man painting motorcycle, licence plate
Waterloo regional police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested after officers received reports of a suspicious person painting a motorcycle and licence plate.
Calgary
-
Bike swap offers something for everyone at Olympic Oval
Anyone in the market for a bike had a chance to get a deal at the Olympic Oval Saturday.
-
2 children in life-threatening condition airlifted to hospital following incident near Linden, Alberta
Two children were taken to a Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition Saturday after an accident involving an off-highway vehicle (OHV) and a pickup truck at the intersection of Range Road 252 and Township Road 310 near Linden.
-
Redcliff man faces multiple charges after gun fired at police
A Redcliff, Alberta man has been charged after shots were fired at police early Friday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Thousands turn out for Saskatoon's Pride Parade
Thousands of people turned out to march in Saskatoon’s Pride Parade on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon infant prepares for fourth heart surgery
A Saskatoon baby has already had three surgeries and is preparing to undergo a fourth – all before his first birthday.
-
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation
One person is dead and two others were taken to hospital after a reported shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation Saturday.
-
Man dead after reported stabbing on Saddle Lake Cree Nation: RCMP
One person has been charged after the death of a man on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation Saturday.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. milk bank urging mothers to donate breast milk
The BC Women's Hospital Provincial Milk Bank is looking to double the amount of donors it has to keep up with a growing need for breast milk.
-
Donnie Creek Wildfire now the largest in B.C.'s history: Wildfire Service
The BC Wildfire Service says the Donnie Creek wildfire has grown into the largest blaze ever recorded in British Columbia.
-
Evacuation order for B.C.'s West Kiskatinaw wildfire rescinded, alert remains
The Peace River Regional District says the evacuation order for the One Island Lake community in the northeast corner of British Columbia has been cancelled and residents can return home.
Regina
-
Regina doctor's trial of new pain relief method sees success for those taking part
A Regina doctor’s trial of a new pain relief method is helping people like Cassandra Azmann live a normal life.
-
-
'No accountability': Regina parent faces challenges leading up to daycare closure
The announcement of a sudden closure of a Regina daycare has one family saying there’s no accountability or consideration to parents or their children.