Police investigating suspicious fire at Camp B'nai Brith in Quyon, Que.

Police in western Quebec are investigating a suspicious overnight fire at Camp B'nai Brith of Ottawa near Quyon.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say emergency crews responded to a call at 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a fire at a summer camp on Chem. River.

The camp's warehouse was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

As firefighters battled the fire in the warehouse, a second fire started in a nearby building. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and damage was minor.

Police say because of "some suspicious elements", the investigation was transferred to the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.

Camp B'nai Brith of Ottawa's website says the camp's mission is to provide children with the opportunity to "experience the outdoors, learn new skills and develop life-long friendships while enhancing Jewish values, traditions, affiliation and community." Camp B'nai Brith has operated since 1935.