Police investigating stabbing outside Ottawa Mission

A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following an afternoon stabbing in Ottawa's downtown area.

Emergency crews responding to the stabbing on Daly Avenue, near Waller Street, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Ottawa Mission CEO Peter Tilley says there was a stabbing outside the Ottawa Mission.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tell CTV News Ottawa paramedics found a man at the scene with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Ottawa police are investigating.