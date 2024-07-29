Police investigating shooting in Vincent Massey Park

The Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a weekend shooting in Vincent Massey Park.

Police say officers responded to a call for a "shooting incident and a dispute" in a park in the 700 block of Heron Road, near Riverside Drive, just before 10 p.m. Friday.

There were no reports of injuries.

Coun. Riley Brockington said officers confirmed a shooting in the park.

"An alleged dispute between two males resulted in one brandishing a firearm and discharging it once," Brockington said on X.

Police say no other information is available at this time.