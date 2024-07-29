OTTAWA
Ottawa

Police investigating shooting in Vincent Massey Park

Vincent Massey Park in Ottawa. (Google) Vincent Massey Park in Ottawa. (Google)
The Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a weekend shooting in Vincent Massey Park.

Police say officers responded to a call for a "shooting incident and a dispute" in a park in the 700 block of Heron Road, near Riverside Drive, just before 10 p.m. Friday.

There were no reports of injuries.

Coun. Riley Brockington said officers confirmed a shooting in the park.

"An alleged dispute between two males resulted in one brandishing a firearm and discharging it once," Brockington said on X.

Police say no other information is available at this time.

