Police investigating shooting in Ottawa's south end

There are no reports of injuries after shots were fired in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for gunshots heard in the 200 block of Terravita Private, near Uplands Drive and Hunt Club Road, at 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers located shell casings and bullet holes in an exterior building near a residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.