

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have identified the city's latest homicide victim.

Police say 25-year-old Emilio Jimenez was shot in the area of York Street and Sussex Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

This is the sixth homicide in Ottawa so far this year.

The Major Crime Unit also investigating a vehicle on York Street near Cumberland but they have not yet determined if the car is linked to the homicide. Police say they are not releasing any other information at this time, in order to protect their investigation.

One person has been taken into custody, but so far no charges have been announced.

More to come...