Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.

Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., about 150 km northwest of downtown Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to a home on Mackay Street just before 3 a.m. Monday, where they found two people with critical injuries. Both were taken to hospital, where one of them died. The other person remains in life-threatening condition.

A short time later, a third person was found dead "not far from the initial scene", a news release said, though police didn't say exactly where in the release. Police tape was seen around an apartment building on Mackay Street and a home on nearby Dunlop Street.

OPP are investigating a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont. May 22, 2023. Police tape can be seen around a home on Dunlop Street. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

The victims have not been identified and police did not announce any arrests. It is believed the victims were targeted, OPP said.

Emily Eldridge lives nearby and said she heard a loud noise.

"I was bringing my dogs out and I heard a big crack. I thought it was fireworks," Eldridge said. "I brought my dogs in and turned all the light out because I thought it might be a gunshot."

Police would not confirm the nature of the victims' injuries when asked Monday.

A large police presence could be seen in the area Monday afternoon.

"The crime unit from Upper Ottawa Valley is investigating. We have emergency response team members as well as a canine unit on scene. The forensic identification unit with the OPP is also engaged. They're all working under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario and the center of forensic science," said OPP Const. Mike Mahon.

Early Monday morning, residents in the area were advised to remain in their homes, but that order has since been lifted. Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in the area, and to be mindful of their own personal safety.

UPDATE: #UOVOPP advise the investigation in #Pembroke is still ongoing, but members of the public are no longer being requested to remain indoors. Thank you for your patience and understanding. ^bm — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 22, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

DAYS AFTER RENFREW HOMICIDE

It has been a deadly long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.

On Friday, OPP were called to a home in Renfrew, Ont. where a 41-year-old man was shot to death. The suspect in that case remained at large as of Monday. Renfrew is approximately 60 km southeast of Pembroke.

Both investigations remain ongoing and Mahon said it is too soon to speculate about whether the two incidents are related.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dave Charbonneau.