Police investigating death of one-year-old boy in Val-des-Monts, Que.
Published Monday, August 2, 2021 6:03PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 2, 2021 6:03PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Police in western Quebec are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a one-year-old boy in the community of Val-des-Monts, about 50 km north of Ottawa.
In a press release, MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said a resident on chemin des Prairies called 911 at 8:54 a.m. Monday to report that their one-year-old son had lost consciousness.
Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the boy before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The MRC des Collines police and the coroner's office are investigating.
No other details were immediately released. The boy has not been identified.