OTTAWA -- Police in western Quebec are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a one-year-old boy in the community of Val-des-Monts, about 50 km north of Ottawa.

In a press release, MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said a resident on chemin des Prairies called 911 at 8:54 a.m. Monday to report that their one-year-old son had lost consciousness.

Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the boy before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The MRC des Collines police and the coroner's office are investigating.

No other details were immediately released. The boy has not been identified.