

CTV Ottawa





Cornwall Police are investigating an assault that took place on Thursday, June 6th.

Police say they responded to an aggravated assault at Bill's Sports Bar on Thirteenth Street in Cornwall around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

It is believed an altercation took place between two men. One man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the altercation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Detective Constable Campeau at 613-933-5000 ext. 2468 or ext. 2404 to leave anonymous information.

Police say there is no concern for public safety at this time.