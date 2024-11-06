Police investigating after man shot in Cornwall

Cornwall police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon.

Police say in a news release the incident occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the area of Easton Avenue and Danis Avenue in a residential area in the city's east end.

A 26-year-old Cornwall man was found with a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Multiple police units responded to the scene and secured the field area from Montreal Road to Second Street East and Danis Avenue to St. Felix Street.

No suspects or arrests have been announced.

Police are canvassing the area to speak with possible witnesses and locate CCTV footage. Police believe it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who observed suspicious activity in the area at the time are asked to call police.