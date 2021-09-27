Advertisement
Police investigate shots fired in south Ottawa
Published Monday, September 27, 2021 9:56AM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 27, 2021 9:56AM EDT
A section of Albion Road South was closed Monday morning for a shooting investigation. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's south end early Monday morning.
It happened just after 5 a.m. on Albion Road South, in the Blossom Park neighbourhood. No one was injured.
Police say shots were fired at a property and officers found bullet casings at the scene.
Later, a vehicle possibly linked to the shooting was found on Highway 417 westbound near the Parkdale exit; all four occupants were arrested.
Albion Road South is closed between D'Aoust Avenue and Wyldewood Street. It's expected to be closed for several hours.