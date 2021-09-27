OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's south end early Monday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Albion Road South, in the Blossom Park neighbourhood. No one was injured.

Police say shots were fired at a property and officers found bullet casings at the scene.

Later, a vehicle possibly linked to the shooting was found on Highway 417 westbound near the Parkdale exit; all four occupants were arrested.

Albion Road South is closed between D'Aoust Avenue and Wyldewood Street. It's expected to be closed for several hours.