Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Quebec Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash near Shawville.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 148 in the Clarendon Township area at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A minivan had collided with a truck carrying logs.

Police say 61-year-old Charles Argue, of Shawville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was driving the minivan.