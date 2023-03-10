Police divers search river after missing man’s truck found in Wakefield, Que.

Quebec police divers have been combing the Gatineau River near the Wakefield covered bridge in search of a missing west Quebec man.

MRC des Collines police say the pickup truck of Robert Vachon, 59, of Cantley, was found in Wakefield on Monday.

Police say nothing suggests that Vachon was the victim of a crime, but investigators fear for his safety.

"Elements gathered over the last few days have allowed the Sûreté du Québec divers to search the Gatineau River in the vicinity of the Wakefield covered bridge, but without success," MRC des Collines police said in a news release.

The bridge is about 35 kilometres north of downtown Ottawa.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Sgt. Sylvain Gauthier directly at 819-459-2422, ext. 4156.