Police divers search river after missing man’s truck found in Wakefield, Que.

Sûreté du Québec divers have been searching the Gatineau River as police look for Robert Vachon, 59, who has been missing since March 6. (MRC des Collines Police) Sûreté du Québec divers have been searching the Gatineau River as police look for Robert Vachon, 59, who has been missing since March 6. (MRC des Collines Police)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, March 10, 2023

The state of Canada's economy three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Conservative MP Michael Cooper is called out for a 'shameful' comment made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and actor Robert Blake, who was acquitted in his wife's killing, dies at 89. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina