OTTAWA -- Council asked to make face masks mandatory indoors across Ottawa until at least January, building LeBreton Flats and a COVID-safe Halloween.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.

Don't forget, daylight saving time ends on Nov. 1. Clocks go back one-hour at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ottawa's top cop addresses Ottawa Police Services Board

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly will speak publicly on Monday for the first time since Const. Daniel Montsion was found not guilty in the death of Abdirahman Abdi.

On Oct. 20, Justice Robert Kelly ruled Montsion was not guilty on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the death of Abdi on July 24, 2016.

Chief Sloly is scheduled to deliver a Chief's verbal report to the Ottawa Police Services Board meeting Monday afternoon. The meeting begins at 4 p.m.

In a statement last Tuesday. The Ottawa Police Service said, "We respect the court's decision today. We know that no verdict can change the tragedy that happened four years ago when Mr. Abdirahman Abdi lost his life."

"As a police service, we will continue to address a range of systemic issues – mental health, gender, race etc. – issues that are not unique to policing."

A report for the Ottawa Police Services Board shows the 2021 budget will include a new mental health response strategy.

Mandatory face masks in Ottawa until at least January

Masks could be mandatory in all indoor public spaces and on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train until at least January.

Council will vote Wednesday on a motion from Councillors Jenna Sudds and Keith Egli to extend Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw to the day after the first regularly scheduled Council meeting in 2021.

On July 15, Council enacted the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw, requiring the wearing of face masks in enclosed public spaces and on transit property. On Aug. 26, Council voted to extend the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw to make masks mandatory in an apartment or condominium building's common areas, including entrances, elevators and laundry rooms.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services tells CTV News Ottawa officers have issued 59 charges under the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw (TMMB) since Sept. 1.

"Thirty-eight of which were issued to individuals either for failing to wear a mask or for not properly wearing a mask. The fine for these offences is $240, including the Victim Surcharge," said Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman.

The impact of COVID-19 in Ottawa

On Tuesday, the Ottawa Mission and Nanos Research will release a public opinion poll on the impact of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The poll looks at the impact on the pandemic on residents' finances, mental health and perceived risk of homelessness.

The Ottawa Mission says along with the new Nanos Research poll, it will release a research report that looks at the health conditions and living circumstances of shelter guests.

"Taken together, these reports will illustrate the fine line between who is homeless and who is not," said a statement from the Ottawa Mission.

Building Lebreton Flats

On Friday, the National Capital Commission will launch the first step in the procurement process to develop a section of LeBreton Flats called the Library Parcel.

The NCC says in the initial step of the two-stage procurement process, the request for qualifications will focus on a one-hectare site of property at the corner of Booth and Albert streets, near the new home for the Ottawa Public Library.

The second step will be a request for proposals in 2021.

The NCC says the Library Parcel "offers amazing opportunities for transit-oriented mixed-use development, including homes, commercial spaces, retail and more."

The goal is to be ready for construction as early as 2022.

Be Hallo-WISE for Halloween

Ottawa's top doctor is recommending ghosts and goblins not go trick-or-treating on Halloween due to the high rate of COVID-19.

"Halloween needs to be different this year," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health.

Dr. Etches told Council that people should only celebrate Halloween with members of their own household.

Mayor Jim Watson says despite the Ottawa Public Health recommendation to cancel trick-or-treating plans, Ottawa police and bylaw officers will not issue tickets.

Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis is also recommending no trick-or-treating in his region, which includes Alexandria, Cornwall, Casselman, Clarence-Rockland and Hawkesbury.

Want to get in the Halloween spirit?

Bake and decorate your own treats! For more ideas on how to be #HalloWise visit https://t.co/KSfL1EiMM2

