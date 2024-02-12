Police charge Ottawa man with accessory to murder in Little Italy homicide

Ottawa police say a 28-year-old man is facing an accessory charge in connection with the city's first homicide of 2024.

Jama Roble, 33, was shot on Champagne Avenue South on Jan. 29 and died in hospital last week.

In a news release Monday, police said Sharmaake Abdi Abdi Hire, 28, is facing one count of accessory after the fact to murder. He appeared in court on Saturday and remains in custody.

Over the weekend, police also announced that an Edmonton man is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in Roble's death.

Gibriil Bakal, 29, remains at large. He is described as Black, 6-foot-1 (185 cm) and around 190 lbs (86 kg).

Anyone with information about Bakal's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at crimestoppers.ca.