

CTV Ottawa





St. Patrick’s Day revellers are encouraged to have fun this weekend but police and bylaw officers will be out ensuring it’s a safe one and not too loud.

“We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy their neighbourhoods and that activities are safe and law-abiding. Please be responsible and obey all laws,” said Insp. Rob Drummond.

Ottawa Bylaw tweeted earlier this week that it was aware of “several large house parties” planned for St. Patrick’s Day this Saturday.

Bylaw officials say extra officers will be on the road and they’ll work closely with police.

Police say officers will also be on the lookout for other offences including Liquor Licence Act violations, trespassing and other criminal offences.

Ottawa Police have this advice if you’re heading out to celebrate: