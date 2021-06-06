OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police now say they believe a missing bobcat was intentionally released from its pen at the Saunders Country Critters Zoo and Sanctuary in North Grenville.

OPP said a bobcat went missing after 9 p.m. Friday from the zoo in Oxford Station, south of Ottawa, but it was initially unclear whether the animal was stolen or was intentionally released.

"He is friendly, timid with strangers but cannot survive in the wild," police said in a tweet Sunday evening.

In a press release Monday, police said the owner of the zoo reported finding an animal outside of its pen on Saturday, and found that a bobcat was missing after a more thorough search on Sunday.

"At this time, it is believed the animals were intentionally let out of their pens," police said.

The four-year-old bobcat, whose name is Brett Cody, or BC the Bobcat, is described as looking like a large housecat. He is approximately 20 pounds, with grey-blond fur with black spots.

Police initially identified the bobcat as "Berkeley" but later issued a correction to say it is named BC.

The OPP is asking that anyone with information, or if BC is located, to notify Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If located, you can also contact Saunders Zoo directly at 613-794-6124 or saunderscountry@gmail.com .