OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a 69-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Magdalena Rzemislawska was last seen in Lower Town, near King Edward Avenue and St. Patrick Street, at around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 9.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a grey shirt with blue sleeves and the number "94" printed on the front. She also had a backpack and a blue and purple grocery bag with her.

Magdalena Rzemislawska mainly speaks Polish. She is hearing impaired but can read lips.

Police say they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Magdalena is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.