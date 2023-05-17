Police arrest convicted murderer who escaped from Kingston, Ont. prison

Police are searching Joshua Kenneth Kohl, 42, an inmate at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston. Ont. He is serving a sentence for second-degree murder. (Ontario Provincial Police) Police are searching Joshua Kenneth Kohl, 42, an inmate at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston. Ont. He is serving a sentence for second-degree murder. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina