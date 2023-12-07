Police arrest 23-year-old for carrying loaded gun in Vanier
A young adult was arrested for carrying a loaded gun and breaching house arrest conditions in Vanier on Wednesday night.
The Ottawa Police Service Neighbourhood Resource Team (NRT) say officers were on proactive patrols in the area of Montreal Road and Emond Street at around 11:50 p.m. when they noticed a person known to them entering a 'licenced establishment.'
The person was on house arrest and was not supposed to be outside at that time.
Police say they interacted with the man and a struggle ensued. He was placed under arrest, where a loaded firearm was found on him.
The Guns and Gangs Unit of the OPS charged Tyreek Angus, 23, of Ottawa with:
- Use/handle/store firearm, carelessly
- Contravene section 117(h) firearms act regulation
- Possess weapon dangerous to public peace
- Carry concealed weapon
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
- Possess loaded regulated firearm
- Possess firearm, etc. while prohibited
- Fail to comply with release order
- Fail to comply with release order
- Assault peace or public officer
- Assault/intend to resist or prevent arrest
He is scheduled to appear in court today.
