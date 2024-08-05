Planning a cruise: first-time cruising tips for Canadians

Cruising is a popular vacation choice among Canadians, offering a combination of relaxation, adventure and the convenience of visiting multiple destinations in a single trip. According to the Cruise Line International Association (CLIA), the number of first-time cruisers in the last two years increased 12% over the previous two years, accounting for 27% of all cruisers. With so many new-to-cruise travellers planning their first sailing holiday, CAA Travel highlights what’s trending and some helpful tips.

Trending cruise destinations for Canadians

Europe

Europe remains a top destination for cruisers, with options to explore through either river or ocean cruises. River cruises offer an intimate journey along iconic waterways such as the Rhine or the Danube, bringing travellers inland to picturesque towns and historic cities. On the other hand, ocean cruises provide a broader sweep, allowing visits to multiple countries and the Mediterranean islands.

Caribbean

The Caribbean is another favourite for Canadians looking to escape the winter chill. Caribbean cruises combine the relaxation of resorts with the adventure of visiting several ports, allowing you to explore different countries, cultures and beaches. Cruise lines like Royal Caribbean Cruises and Princess Cruises, preferred CAA Travel partners, even offer exclusive access to private islands, adding a unique touch to the experience.

Alaska

Alaska is a must-visit destination for travellers seeking breathtaking natural beauty. Cruising the Inside Passage and Glacier Bay offers unparalleled views of glaciers, picturesque towns and wildlife. In 2024, Together. Groups by CAA Travel had a sold-out rail and sail journey that combined a Rocky Mountaineer train ride with a Holland America Line Alaskan cruise. Their 2025 departure is currently on sale for travellers ready to check this destination off their book-it list.

Tips for first-time cruisers

CAA Travel offers valuable tips for those new to cruising to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Arrive early

Plan to arrive at your departure destination at least one night before your cruise. You will be well-rested and ready to board, avoiding the stress of potential flight delays.

Download the cruise app after booking

Most cruise lines offer a mobile app for travellers planning their vacation. Download the app after you’ve booked to view ship maps, sample restaurant menus, free onboard activities, and book excursions.

Plan excursions in advance

One of the best things about a cruise is the ability to visit several destinations on one trip. However, the excursions at those destinations can be popular, so booking them in advance is good to secure spots for in-demand activities. Your travel consultant can help you pick the right excursions for your trip or use the cruise line app to learn more.

Get travel insurance

Travel insurance is a must for any vacation, especially trips outside Canada. It provides peace of mind by covering medical emergencies, trip cancellation and interruption, baggage loss, and more. Having comprehensive coverage with CAA Travel Insurance can safeguard your vacation investment and well-being. Your travel consultant will ensure you have the right coverage for your needs.

Book with an expert

When you work with a CAA Travel Consultant, you get more than a professional who can book your holiday. You’re getting first-hand advice from people who have cruised before and can provide personalized insights and recommendations to help you choose what’s best for your wants and needs.

Cruising is an exceptional way to explore multiple destinations with comfort and convenience. Whether you prefer the openness of the ocean or the serenity of river travel, planning your cruise with CAA Travel’s expert tips can help you create unforgettable memories. To get started, speak with a CAA Travel Consultant and learn more about the different cruise options that could be a big part of your next big vacation.