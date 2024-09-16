Planned opening of Stittsville school delayed again due to 'outstanding deficiencies'

A new high school in Stittsville that was set to open Tuesday will remain closed for at least another day.

Maplewood Secondary School on Cope Drive was not ready to open on Sept. 3, when students in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) returned to classes, requiring Grade 9 students to learn at home and grades 7 and 8 students to spend the first two weeks of school at D.A. Moodie Intermediate in Bells Corners, about 10 kilometres away.

Families were told on Sept. 6 that a tentative opening date of Sept. 17 was set for Maplewood, but on Monday afternoon, families learned the school would not open on Tuesday as expected.

"Unfortunately, Maplewood Secondary School did not receive the occupancy permit to open tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17th. The occupancy inspection found outstanding deficiencies which we expect to be resolved very shortly," a notice sent to parents and guardians said.

"All students (grades 7-9) will continue to learn from home asynchronously (independent work will be provided by the teacher). As well, teachers will set virtual office hours to respond to students’ questions and support their learning. More details will be shared by the school."

The notice did not say when the school would be open for students but promised an update by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"We ask for your continued patience and understanding as we navigate these construction delays," the notice said.

In late August, the City of Ottawa said Maplewood Secondary School's fire and life safety systems had not yet been fully completed, which meant the school could not open in time for the first day of classes.

The notice sent Monday did not say what "outstanding deficiencies" are keeping the school closed at this time. CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the OCDSD for more information.

Tambro Construction was hired as the general contractor working on the school.

Maplewood Secondary School is supposed to have approximately 807 students from the Stittsville area in grades 7 to 9 this school year. One grade level will be added each year until it becomes a grades 7 to 12 school in September 2027.