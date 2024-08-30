Parents frustrated by delay in opening of new Stittsville high school

Instead of walking into a classroom next week, hundreds of students in Stittsville will be going back to virtual learning because their new school will not be open in time for the first day of class.

"It's kind of sad because we already did that and we finally had a break having a couple normal years seeing our friends and now we just have to do online again," said Grade 9 student, Isla Dunn.

Maplewood Secondary School was supposed to open next week, but it's now delayed after parents were told last week it would likely be ready for Sept. 3.

"I was pretty excited, but then the news of going to the other school got me pretty bummed," said Grade 7 student, Lucas Dunn.

On Wednesday, parents learned Grade 9 students will switch to virtual learning, while grades 7 and 8 students, like Isla's brother Lucas, will be bused to D.A. Moodie School in Nepean and starting 15 minutes earlier to accommodate busing.

"So they're looking at about a 45- to 50-minute bus ride," said their mom, Sandra Graham. "All summer long there was never really any indication that this would be delayed."

In an email obtained by CTV News Ottawa, the superintendent of education says, "The final inspections and clearances required for occupancy were not met despite assurances they would be."

"Newly constructed buildings require fire and life safety systems to be operational, tested and inspected for an occupancy permit to be issued. In the case of Maplewood High School, these systems are currently deficient, having not been fully completed in accordance with Ontario Building Code (OBC) requirements," John Buck, chief building official, told CTV News Ottawa in a statement.

Wooden pallets and debris are seen outside Maplewood Public School in Stittsville on Aug. 30, 2024. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News Ottawa)

Pictures are circulating online show unfinished parts of the school, although in the same email obtained by CTV News Ottawa, the superintendent says the majority of learning spaces are done and that particular area wouldn't have been finished anyway.

"My biggest concern with it all was the communication could have been given to us so much earlier. The decision could have been made a lot earlier to put in place the contingency plan," said parent Penny McEwen.

At this point parents, say it's too late to look at other options like switching to the Ottawa Catholic School Board's Sacred Heart High School, which is currently at capacity and not accepting students not already in the system.

"We've been frankly ignored for the last week or more in terms of requesting further information and requesting a meeting, or town hall," said parent Jenny Guth.

The school board declined an interview but says, "We are hopeful this contingency plan will be in effect for a minimal period as occupancy appears very close, although we are not going to speculate further."

The board is not committing to a specific date, but says more information will be shared with the community as soon as it's available.

"I would like to really see a harder deadline. I would really just like to see some leadership here and somebody to step in and say look we need this to be finished," said Guth.