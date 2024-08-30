Parents frustrated by delay in opening of new Stittsville high school
Instead of walking into a classroom next week, hundreds of students in Stittsville will be going back to virtual learning because their new school will not be open in time for the first day of class.
"It's kind of sad because we already did that and we finally had a break having a couple normal years seeing our friends and now we just have to do online again," said Grade 9 student, Isla Dunn.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Maplewood Secondary School was supposed to open next week, but it's now delayed after parents were told last week it would likely be ready for Sept. 3.
"I was pretty excited, but then the news of going to the other school got me pretty bummed," said Grade 7 student, Lucas Dunn.
On Wednesday, parents learned Grade 9 students will switch to virtual learning, while grades 7 and 8 students, like Isla's brother Lucas, will be bused to D.A. Moodie School in Nepean and starting 15 minutes earlier to accommodate busing.
"So they're looking at about a 45- to 50-minute bus ride," said their mom, Sandra Graham. "All summer long there was never really any indication that this would be delayed."
In an email obtained by CTV News Ottawa, the superintendent of education says, "The final inspections and clearances required for occupancy were not met despite assurances they would be."
"Newly constructed buildings require fire and life safety systems to be operational, tested and inspected for an occupancy permit to be issued. In the case of Maplewood High School, these systems are currently deficient, having not been fully completed in accordance with Ontario Building Code (OBC) requirements," John Buck, chief building official, told CTV News Ottawa in a statement.
Wooden pallets and debris are seen outside Maplewood Public School in Stittsville on Aug. 30, 2024. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News Ottawa)
Pictures are circulating online show unfinished parts of the school, although in the same email obtained by CTV News Ottawa, the superintendent says the majority of learning spaces are done and that particular area wouldn't have been finished anyway.
"My biggest concern with it all was the communication could have been given to us so much earlier. The decision could have been made a lot earlier to put in place the contingency plan," said parent Penny McEwen.
At this point parents, say it's too late to look at other options like switching to the Ottawa Catholic School Board's Sacred Heart High School, which is currently at capacity and not accepting students not already in the system.
"We've been frankly ignored for the last week or more in terms of requesting further information and requesting a meeting, or town hall," said parent Jenny Guth.
The school board declined an interview but says, "We are hopeful this contingency plan will be in effect for a minimal period as occupancy appears very close, although we are not going to speculate further."
The board is not committing to a specific date, but says more information will be shared with the community as soon as it's available.
"I would like to really see a harder deadline. I would really just like to see some leadership here and somebody to step in and say look we need this to be finished," said Guth.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
International student enrolment dropping below federal cap, Universities Canada warns
As university students head back to campuses across Canada this school year, fewer international students will be among them, but the dip in enrolment is deeper than the federal government had designed.
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Julian Ortega, actor in Netflix's 'Elite' series, dies aged 41
Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for appearing in popular Spanish-language Netflix drama series 'Elite,' has died, the country's actors and actresses union has announced. He was 41.
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
Authorities identify family of 3 whose bodies were recovered from a home, car and river
Authorities released autopsy results Friday for three bodies recovered from a home, a car's back seat and a river between New Hampshire and Maine, identifying a man accused of fatally shooting his wife and their 8-year-old son before being shot to death by police.
What a weekend snooze could do for your heart health, according to new research
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
Unmarked burials found on site of former Manitoba residential school
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
Winning $1M lottery prize means more time to sleep, B.C. woman says
Winning a $1-million lottery prize will help one lucky Vancouver resident pay off her mortgage – and potentially get more sleep, too.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Long awaited report on chaotic clash at Halifax tent encampment released
A law firm released its long awaited review into the chaotic clash between protestors and police at a Halifax tent encampment on Friday.
-
Construction on new NSCC campus in downtown Sydney finally complete
The Nova Scotia Community College’s new Sydney Waterfront Campus is finished and ready to welcome students after the Labour Day weekend.
-
'It's really sad': Will N.B. covered bridge be dismantled?
A covered bridge near Riverview, N.B., looks like it could soon collapse.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Video appears to show encounter before man found fatally shot in Brampton
Exclusive video obtained by CTV News Toronto appears to show the moments before a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Brampton early Friday morning.
-
2 suspects sought after woman shot in Brampton
A woman has been injured in a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say.
-
Brampton church youth leader charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old
A Brampton church 'youth leader and worship director' allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old for months.
Montreal
-
Laval high school closed amid possible asbestos risk, students may return in mid-October
Nearly 1,400 students in Laval may have to wait until mid-October before going back to school because of a potential risk of asbestos exposure.
-
Six men facing multiple charges in connection with Montreal-area vehicle theft ring
Six men are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle theft ring in the Montreal area that started at the airport.
-
New skatepark to open in Dorval
After years of planning and months of construction, the new Skatepark in Dorval is being inaugurated on Sept. 1 with a big party. The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with Olympian Annie Guglia (Tokyo 2020) giving lessons to rollers and riders at the new park located on Dawson Avenue, facing the Aquatic Complex.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunters in northern Ont. fined $16,500 for shooting moose without a licence, other offences
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with manslaughter, sexual assault, drug trafficking
A 29-year-old in North Bay is facing several disturbing charges – including manslaughter – in a case where he is accused of giving young people drugs, then sexually assaulting them.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has declared a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Keanu Reeves' Windsor Spitfires jersey raises $20,000
Keanu Reeves’ signed Windsor Spitfires jersey has raised a whopping $20,000 for mental health.
-
Windsor police gives safety tips ahead of the Labour Day long weekend
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has released tips ahead of the weekend, reminding community members to prioritize safety.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southwestern Ontario
A cold front blowing across southern Ontario this afternoon and evening is expected to bring thunderstorms to the area – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
'Hospitals driven by excellence, by love of kids,' Children’s hospitals in London and Montreal join forces
What’s being called a first-of-its kind affiliation agreement is announced by children’s hospitals in London and Montreal.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Waterloo Region sees lowest gas prices since March. Are they here to stay?
Those hitting the highway for a long weekend road trip are in for a surprise at the pumps – gas prices dropped this week.
Barrie
-
Severe thunderstorm with 90km/h winds expected for parts of Simcoe County
Strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, hail and heavy rain is expected to storm through parts of Simcoe County Friday evening.
-
Officer cleared of any wrongdoing in fatal Springwater crash involving young driver
Ontario's watchdog has ended its investigation into whether a police officer's actions resulted in a fatal collision in Springwater last month involving a young driver.
-
Ont. man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting of young mother
Alex Jolly, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday in the 2022 shooting death of a young mother from Newmarket.
Winnipeg
-
Unmarked burials found on site of former Manitoba residential school
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
-
Vigil shuts down Harry Lazarenko Bridge
Loved ones of a woman who died after being struck by a vehicle are demanding to know what happened that night.
-
Winnipeggers frustrated with homelessness response: survey
Winnipeggers believe the city and provincial government are not doing a good job addressing homelessness, according to a recent survey.
Calgary
-
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
-
Cyclists urged to wear Gaudreau Flames jerseys at Friday night bike ride
A Calgary digital advertising agency is holding a bike ride that will double as a two-wheeled tribute to Johnny Gaudreau Friday.
-
Calgary reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees closes
Calgary’s reception centre for those impacted by the Jasper wildfire closed Friday.
Edmonton
-
'Not about the revenue': Edmonton councillor disappointed with incoming photo radar restrictions
The province is going ahead with significant changes to limit where cities can use photo radar.
-
Keeping lanes open along major west-end streets during LRT construction slows down work: line builder
The construction manager for the company building Edmonton's west expansion of the Valley Line LRT says work at major intersections could go faster if it was able to close them completely.
-
Oilsands tailings fine not even close to maximum allowed, despite regulator's claims
The Alberta Energy Regulator could have fined Imperial Oil at least 26 times more in connection with oilsands tailings leaks at one of its sites in northern Alberta, according to environmental law experts.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening in Regina over the Labour Day long weekend
Here's what’s happening in the Queen City over the long weekend and what City of Regina facilities are open and closed.
-
Sask. man handed 7 year sentence for 2021 altercation that left another man hurt
Donovan Oochoo has been sentenced to seven years behind bars for an incident on the Muskowekwan First Nation in December 2021 which left one man injured.
-
'Everyone is deserving of kindness and a chance': International Overdose Awareness Day event held in Regina
Several organizations in Regina got together to host an event in advance of International Overdose Awareness Day.
Saskatoon
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
-
Judge allows Taylor Kennedy to appear virtually for her THC-impaired driving trial, defence argues blood sample evidence should be thrown out
A woman who hit and killed a child has been granted permission to attend her trial virtually after her lawyer cited concerns about comments made by the gallery.
-
SHA says about 500 Sask. healthcare workers reported payment concerns every two weeks
The Administration Information Management System (AIMS), which includes payroll management for healthcare workers, has been in development for the past six years.
Vancouver
-
Float plane makes emergency landing off Bowen Island, B.C.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.
-
Still no swimming at Squamish's Alice Lake this weekend due to algae bloom
While warm and sunny weather is in the forecast over the Labour Day long weekend, people looking to cool off in a local swimming spot are being warned not to do so at Alice Lake in Squamish, B.C.
-
As B.C. students prepare to head back to school, food insecurity is a concern
Given the ever-increasing financial pressures being put on families, Backpack Buddies attempts to fill the gaps left in many children’s school lunch kits throughout B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
As B.C. students prepare to head back to school, food insecurity is a concern
Given the ever-increasing financial pressures being put on families, Backpack Buddies attempts to fill the gaps left in many children’s school lunch kits throughout B.C.
-
Float plane makes emergency landing off Bowen Island, B.C.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.
-
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdoses in Greater Victoria, RCMP say
Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.