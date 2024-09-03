Stittsville high school students start online or in Bells Corners after new school does not open

The first day of school came with some unexpected changes for students in Stittsville, as construction delays at the new Maplewood Secondary School forced them to start the school year online or at a temporary location.

Maplewood Secondary School remains incomplete, with parts of the building still under construction.

"It's not what I expected," says Levi Iob, who is beginning Grade 9 at online at home. "I don't like not being able to see the teacher and to actually listen to them in person and then showing demonstrations in person. I also miss not seeing other people."

His mother, Jenny Guth, says the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCSDB) gave parents less than two weeks notice that the school would not be ready in time, leaving many scrambling to make last-minute adjustments.

"I've shifted my in-office days so that I can be here when my son's in virtual school," says Guth. "The online learning came out of nowhere for us. In June, I was asking them to let us know, is this going to happen or not? Other parents were too, and they just keep giving the same email with a bunch of sort of rhetoric assuring us, but not very much, or proving any sort of date as to when we can come back."

Guth, like other parents, is frustrated over the lack of clear communication from the board.

"We were reassured repeatedly, but there was no confirmation of when we could expect the school to open," she says.

Despite assurances from the contractor, the OCDSB informed parents that the building would not pass its final inspection in time for the start of the school year.

As a result, students in Grade 9 are learning online. Students in grades 7 and 8 have been relocated to D.A. Moodie Intermediate School in Bells Corners, a move that has further frustrated parents due to an earlier start and long bus rides.

"The alarm went off at 5:45 a.m.," says Sandra Graham, a parent of twins in Grade 7 and a daughter in Grade 9. "The bus came at 7:03 and the boys got on it with big bags under their eyes. They're tired; it's exhausting."

The OCDSB has not provided a firm date for when Maplewood Secondary will be ready to open its doors and in a statement, says, "We have no further details to share regarding the construction process and outstanding issues beyond what was already provided to the community. We are hopeful this contingency plan will be in effect for a minimal period as occupancy appears very close."

Currently, more than 800 students are registered and waiting to attend Maplewood Secondary School. The school board has committed to providing more information on the construction timeline as soon as it becomes available.