Plane lands in a pond near the airport in Arnprior, Ont.

Two people escaped injuries after a float plane made an emergency landing in a pond near the Arnprior Airport after experiencing engine failure.

Ontario Provincial Police say a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the water of Head Pond just after 5 p.m. on Thursday. The plane capsized in the water after landing.

"When they arrived, officers could see the float plane, upside down in the river, and quickly learned that the two occupants made it out safely, were picked up by individuals in a boat and were unhurt," the OPP said in a statement.

"Officers learned that the pilot had been planning to land at the airport, but experienced engine failure. The pilot then attempted a water landing, but the aircraft capsized, believed to be due to the fact the landing gear had previously been activated."

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Police say the Ministry of the Environment was informed of a potential fuel leak into the water.