Pinecrest Road northbound to Hwy. 417 on-ramp will close for eight months for LRT construction
An east-bound OTrain pulls in to Rideau Station on the Confederation Line of the Light Rail Transit system in Ottawa, ON. (Brenda Woods/CTV Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Motorists are being warned to plan a new route when a major on-ramp to the Queensway will be closed for at least eight months.
The city of Ottawa says starting March 1, the on-ramp from Pinecrest Road northbound to the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed for construction of Stage 2 of the Light Rail Transit line.
The road will remain closed until November.
The Stage 2 O-Train west extension will run in a trench on the north side of Highway 417, travelling underneath Pinecrest and Moodie Drive.
Signed detours will be in place through the construction work. Cycling and pedestrian routes along Pinecrest Road will remain open.
The following detour will be in effect.
From Pinecrest Road north of Highway 417
- Turn left on Richmond Rd
- Enter Hwy. 417 at Richmond Rd on-ramp
From Greenbank Road south of Highway 417
- Turn left on Baseline Rd
- Turn right on Richmond Rd
- Turn left on Holly Acres Rd
The city says additional ramp closures will be required this spring at Moodie Drive and this fall at Pinecrest Road.