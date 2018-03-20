Pilot injured in single engine plane crash
A pilot suffered serious injuries after a single engine plane crash in Edwardsburgh Township on Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018.
Ontario Provincial Police were called to 310 Froom Road on March 20 at around 11:40 am. The pilot was transported to the Ottawa Hospital. No passengers were on board.
The road is closed as the OPP continue to investigate.
