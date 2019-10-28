

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





Ottawa’s new top cop arrives at police headquarters today.

Peter Sloly will be sworn-in as Ottawa Police chief during a private ceremony at 6:30 a.m. He will then appear on CTV Morning Live at 7:40 a.m., and the Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on News Talk 580 CFRA at 8:05 a.m.

Sloly will also attend his first Ottawa Police Services Board meeting at 4 p.m.

The 27-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service succeeds Charles Bordeleau as chief of the Ottawa Police Service. Sloly resigned from the Toronto Police Service in 2016, and was working as the national “Security & Justice” leader at Deloitte.

When he was introduced as chief on August 26, Sloly said “I am excited to get to know and work with the members of the OPS.”

Deputy Chief Steve Bell has served as interim chief since Bordeleau retired in May.