

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Peter Sloly has been introduced as Ottawa's new police chief.

The former deputy chief of the Toronto Police Service succeeds Charles Bordeleau as chief.

Sloly is currently a partner at Deloitte, where he is the national "Security & Justice" leader. The 27-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service resigned from the force in 2016.

In a statement, Sloly said "I am excited to get to know and work with the members of the OPS a tall ranks and in all roles, who have demonstrated such inspiring courage, innovation and compassion."

The city’s new chief @SlolyServes applied to be Chief in 2006 but didn’t make the short list. He’s a husband, a dad to 5yo son and 13yo daughter. @ctvottawa #ottnews — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) August 26, 2019

The Ottawa Police Services Board launched a national search earlier this year for a police chief, and held public consultations after Charles Bordeleau retired in May after seven years as Ottawa’s police chief.

Bordeleau congratulated Sloly on Twitter, saying "I am confident that you and your team will continue moving Ottawa Police Forward to keep Ottawa safe."