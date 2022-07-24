One person killed in Ottawa Valley crash

A 45-year-old woman from Laurentian Valley Township has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.

Renfrew County OPP are investigating the crash on Hwy. 17, between Turcotte Road and Main Street in Cobden, just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say both occupants were ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at hospital.

The name of the victim was not released.

The OPP continues to investigate.