PERTH, ONT. -- COVID-19 couldn't stop an annual tradition in Perth, as the Perth Polar Bear Plunge on New Year's Day raised $22,000 for Lanark County Community Justice (LCCJ).

"It's so exciting," said LCCJ executive director Joellen McHard. "We were a little bit worried when we had to switch to a home plunge, but we've raised $22,000, which is amazing for our agency and our organization."

McHard said a conservative goal of $20,000 was set this year, with fundraising events a challenge with the ongoing pandemic.

"In past years we've raised up to $30,000, but we are really happy with our results," she said.

"We had one youth who I was so impressed with, Hazel Pevere, she called it the Crazy Hazel Plunge, and she raised over $1000 at just 11-years-old," McHard said. "Just fantastic."

The event is usually held in the Tay River at the Perth Legion branch, but organizers cancelled the in-person event for the second year in a row.

Instead, they asked people to come up with creative ways to take the plunge at home and send in their videos, like pouring ice water over their head or taking a cold shower or bath.

"I've had so much fun watching all those videos of people jumping in," McHard said. "You could see the joy that all the plungers had. They are funny and silly and just a great thing to do New Year's Day."

McHard said the funds would be shared across all of the programs the LCCJ has to offer. The charity uses restorative practices for youth and adult diversion from the criminal justice system, including programs such as their court diversion program for youth, adults in conflict with the law, restorative parenting classes and restorative families program.

"It's made us realize that we have so much support for our program and that people are really recognizing more and more the value of restorative practices and restorative justice and what an impact they can make in the community," McHard said.

"We were so nervous about running this event during COVID times and it's just been a blessing. It's amazing the community response that we've had," she added.

"Thank you so much to everybody who donated, to our volunteers, to the plungers who are brave enough and got so creative with everything they did," McHard said. "And to our lead organizer Alfred Von Mirbach and to Dave Lavery, who's led the plunge for 28 years and made sure that this continues to happen and contribute to all the different agencies in the community."

McHard says the LCCJ is currently looking for volunteers. Anyone interested can visit commjustice.org to find more information.