Perth hospital closing labour and delivery unit due to staffing shortage

The Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital’s labour and delivery department is closing for the next two and a half weeks due to staffing shortages.

In a statement Friday, the hospital said its obstetrical department will be temporarily closed until Monday, Oct. 10.

“We are working with area hospitals, ambulance services and families to ensure proper supports are in place,” the statement said.

“The Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital is committed to providing safe and high quality patient care and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this temporary closure.”

The hospital news release asks anyone who needs immediate medical help to call 911, and paramedics will bring them to the nearest emergency department.

The hospital is one of many across Ontario that has been hit by staffing shortages. Its emergency department was temporarily closed in July due to staffing issues.