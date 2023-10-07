Ottawa

    • Person rescued from Cambridge Street fire in life-threatening condition

    Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire on Cambridge Street South. Oct. 6, 2023. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire on Cambridge Street South. Oct. 6, 2023. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

    Ottawa firefighters rescued a person from an apartment fire Friday evening.

    Emergency responders were called to a two-storey building on Cambridge Street South between Plymouth Street and Powell Avenue just after 8 p.m.

    Flames were shooting out of windows on the second floor.

    Ottawa paramedics said one person was transported from the scene in life-threatening condition. No other details about the individual were made available.

    Ottawa Fire Services says several people will be displaced.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING At least 200 killed, 1,100 wounded in Hamas attack on Israel, rescue service says

    Israel's national rescue service says the death toll has risen to 70 in the Hamas militant group's incursion in southern Israel. The Magen David Adom service says hundreds of people are also wounded in serious condition. The figures make Saturday the deadliest day of fighting on the Israeli side in decades.

    Does AI pose a risk to humanity? Innovation Minister won't say

    Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says his job is to move 'from fear to opportunity' when it comes to the development and regulation of artificial intelligence, but when pressed on whether he believes the exponentially advancing technology poses a risk to humanity, he wouldn't say.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News