Sunny, hot and humid weather continues in Ottawa

The stretch of hot and humid late summer weather will continue in Ottawa, with it expected to feel like 34 today.

The temperature hit 29 C on Monday, with the humidex making it feel like 33.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly sunny today. High 29 C.

A few clouds tonight. Low 12.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C with the humidex of 32.

Thursday will be cloudy. High 26 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine and a high of 25 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday. High 23 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 19 C and a low of 9 C.

Ottawa has only received 22.5 mm of rain so far in September, with no rain on 11 days.