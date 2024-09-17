OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Sunny, hot and humid weather continues in Ottawa

    Ottawa Canada Geese
    Share

    The stretch of hot and humid late summer weather will continue in Ottawa, with it expected to feel like 34 today.

    The temperature hit 29 C on Monday, with the humidex making it feel like 33.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly sunny today. High 29 C.

    A few clouds tonight. Low 12.

    Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C with the humidex of 32.

    Thursday will be cloudy. High 26 C.

    The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine and a high of 25 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday. High 23 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 19 C and a low of 9 C.

    Ottawa has only received 22.5 mm of rain so far in September, with no rain on 11 days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch out for texts offering free gifts — it's likely a scam

    An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    • As some Ontario plants hit the brakes, are Canada's EV ambitions under threat?

      The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality. But two years later, spending on the construction of the Umicore plant has been delayed in what the company calls a "significant worsening of the EV market context."

    • Watch out for texts offering free gifts — it's likely a scam

      An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News