OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a Pembroke woman has died after apparently drowning in the Indian River.

The 54-year-old was reported missing Friday evening after she failed to return home from walking the dog. The dog had come home on its own.

Footprints were found near open water on the Indian River the next day.

The OPP’s underwater search team recovered a body Saturday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Patricia Smith. Police do not suspect foul play.