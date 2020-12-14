OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 14-year-old from Pembroke is facing serious weapons charges as he stands accused of shooting a girl in Petawawa with an air pistol.

OPP said in a press release on Monday that someone in a car on Victoria Street in Petawawa shot a teenage girl with an air pistol at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Police said there was an argument between the people in the car and the people on the street before the incident happened.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene after the shot was fired and the girl was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they arrested a 14-year-old boy on Dec. 12 following an investigation. He is now charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence and discharging an air gun with intent.

The boy cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The young person was released to their parent and is scheduled to appear in Youth Court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on Jan. 28, 2021.