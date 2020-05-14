OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health recommends you continue to practice physical distancing measures if you celebrate the Victoria Day long weekend with fireworks.

The City of Ottawa says fireworks may only be discharged the day of, the day before or the day after Victoria Day on Monday.

In a statement, the health unit says it encourages the public to continue not to gather with members outside of your household during the long weekend.

“Please continue to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from others who are not in your household when you are in public, and consider wearing a material mask in settings where two metres distance cannot be maintained.”

Fireworks must be discharged on private property.

Meantime, residents of Pembroke cannot celebrate the long weekend with fireworks.

The city says personal fireworks displays will not be allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pembroke is presently part of the province’s restricted fire area, where no outdoor burning is allowed,” the city said in a statement.

“This, along with the fact response resources are limited due to the pandemic situation is why residents in the city will not be allowed to set off fireworks for the upcoming long weekend.”