Pedestrian struck and killed in Tweed, Ont.

A pedestrian has died after the driver of a transport truck struck them on Highway 37 north of Belleville, Ont., according to police.

The crash happened on Highway 37 at Old Troy Road and Lynch Road in Tweed, Ont., police said. OPP tweeted just before 3:30 a.m. that Highway 37 was closed due to the crash.

Police said late Tuesday morning that the highway remained closed while they investigated a fatal crash involving a transport truck and a pedestrian.

Tweed is about 190 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.