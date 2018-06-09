

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





CTV Ottawa has confirmed a male pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by an OC Transpo bus Friday.

Police say the incident happened near Brittania and Regina St. in the city's west end.

One Newstalk 580 CFRA listener reported a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.

The male victim was rushed to the hospital after he was found at the scene.

There's been no update yet on his condition.

More to come.

